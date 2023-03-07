Omaha streetcar: City unveils route details, design plans

Omaha will get its first look at the proposed streetcar at a public meeting tonight in Midtown Crossing.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha officials on Tuesday afternoon unveiled more information about plans for the city’s streetcar, including stops along the route, proposed lane layouts, and potential vehicle designs.

Ahead of Tuesday’s big reveal, city officials met with business owners along the planned route, including 6 News, to gather input and discuss plans ahead of releasing details to the public.

Venue and destination stops would include CHI Health Center arena, Gene Leahy Mall, Mutual Tower, Orpheum Theater, Turner Park, and UNMC. Others would be located at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, 8th and Douglas streets, and along Farnam and Harney streets.

  • Farnam Street stops: 19th, 24th, 26th, 33rd, 37th, 39th, and 42nd streets
  • Harney Street stops: 10th, 15th, 19th, 24th, and 26th streets
Page 7 of Omaha streetcar plans 20230307
Contributed to DocumentCloud by 6 News WOWT (WOWT 6 News) • View document or read text

Bookended by the arena and UNMC, the route will pass through The RiverFront, the Old Market, Farnam Hill, Midtown Crossing, and the Capitol, Flatiron, and Blackstone districts.

The city also unveiled four renderings of potential streetcar designs on Tuesday.

Page 6 of Omaha streetcar plans 20230307
Contributed to DocumentCloud by 6 News WOWT (WOWT 6 News) • View document or read text

They also included diagrams of proposed lane configurations.

Page 10 of Omaha streetcar plans 20230307
Contributed to DocumentCloud by 6 News WOWT (WOWT 6 News) • View document or read text

One such design includes accommodation for bike lanes, placing them on the opposite side of the streetcar. The bike lanes would be one-way travel, flowing the same direction as traffic and the streetcar. But the city noted that bike lanes were part of a separate project.

Page 9 of Omaha streetcar plans 20230307
Contributed to DocumentCloud by 6 News WOWT (WOWT 6 News) • View document or read text
DOCUMENT: Omaha streetcar FAQs

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

