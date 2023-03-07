Omaha Police looking for suspect after juvenile stabbed in chest

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A juvenile was sent to the hospital after being stabbed Monday evening.

According to Omaha Police, the stabbing happened Monday at 7:24 p.m. near North 94th Plaza and Cady Avenue.

Officers responded and spoke with the victim, who allegedly told police he stepped out of his home and was confronted by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

The 19-year-old ex-boyfriend allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest and then fled the area. The victim was sent to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

