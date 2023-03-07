More medals coming for Gretna military working dog

Paco will be honored in Washington D.C. Wednesday afternoon.
A military dog from Gretna is set to be honored in the nation's capitol Wednesday.
By Brent Weber
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like any other wily old veteran, Paco makes the most out of his retirement.

Retired Sgt. First Class Paco and his combat dog handler, SSgt. Brad Mrsny, served side-by-side from 2009-2017 -- including the day in Afghanistan they took the heat that earned them a Purple Heart.

“Every single morning you would take mortar rounds, that was your wake-up call,” Mrsny said. “One morning, out doing our normal patrol and got a little too close, he took some shrapnel in the side of [his] torso, four or five-inch piece.”

A few weeks later, they were back at it. Paco had 33 positive IED finds, saving hundreds of lives in Afghanistan.

But when they first trained together in Texas, his wife Brittany wasn’t convinced.

“She said she got up to Paco’s kennel...you really think this dog is gonna save your life? And I said this is the best dog that we have,” Brad said.

In 2016, 6 News was there when the two reunited after their service. Now 14, Paco is always on the ready with the girls, 2-year-old Braelynn and 6-year-old Blakely.

He isn’t completely retired, though. He now goes to work with Brittany, a counselor, and is also a comfort dog for some groups.

“That dog is the only reason I’m standing here today,” Mrsny said. “He’s the only reason I have my family. If it wasn’t for that dog and his nose, us working together, I wouldn’t be here.”

Paco has received pretty much every honor a military dog can get, and will receive two more in Washington, D.C. this week. The Medal of Bravery and the Distinguished Service Medal -- both from Animals in War & Peace.

“This isn’t just a dog,” Mrsny said. “He’s a soldier.”

This is why Brad and others are working to secure burial rights for the Four-Legged Fighters in a veteran national cemetery -- an honor he believes Paco has earned.

“You fight side by side with the person next to you, and you fight side by side with the dog next to you, and more likely the dog is going to save your life than the person next to you’s going to save your life,” Mrsny said. “They’re going to find that explosive device, that no one can see or smell.”

Loud noises can trigger Paco’s anxiety -- but when called to duty by the kids, he hasn’t lost his skills.

Wednesday’s ceremony will be live-streamed from Capitol Hill. Rep. Don Bacon is expected to present Paco with his medals.

Gizmo’s Gift is another non-profit that supports dogs like Paco.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight Omaha fire causes more than $300,000 in damage
Mount Crescent has plans for improvement in the next ski season
Mt. Crescent Ski Area sees boom in business under county’s new ownership
Omaha woman suing Catholic Charities for injuries incurred during active-shooter training
Millard South wins Class A State Championship
Millard South ‘proving everyone wrong’ by winning Class A state title
Former Omaha Corrections employee arrested for alleged relationship with convicted murderer

Latest News

A military dog from Gretna is set to be honored in the nation's capitol Wednesday.
Gretna military working dog to receive two honors in Washington
Neighbors are pushing the Omaha City Council to formally assess the Gerald Ford birthsite,...
Community pushes Omaha City Council for money for Ford birthsite restoration
A war dog from Gretna is set to be honored at the nation's capitol for his service in...
Gretna war dog to be honored for Afghanistan service
More people are using the city's electric bikes to get around -- and the program is expanding...
More people in Omaha using electric bikes