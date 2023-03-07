Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a teenager who was reported missing on Monday.

Thirteen-year-old Daydrien Long was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. near 7th and West Garfield Streets on Monday.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red/black pajama pants with a white backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call LPD at 402-441-6000.

