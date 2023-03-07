Iowa man accused of multiple vehicle thefts

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A man from southwest Iowa is facing multiple charges involving stolen vehicles.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, in February 2023, the Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle at an address on Park Street in Tabor, Iowa that was reported stolen out of neighboring Atchison County, Missouri.

Deputies searched the address where the alleged stolen vehicle was and allegedly discovered evidence connected to other burglaries and stolen vehicles that occurred in Fremont and Pottawattamie Counties in Iowa, as well as Atchison County in Missouri.

The Sheriff’s Office then issued a warrant for 52-year-old Jesse Sump, of Tabor.

Jesse Sump, 52 (Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

The next month, on March 5, deputies were notified about a pursuit allegedly involving Sump on a stolen Harley Davidson Motorcycle. The pursuit was entering Page County from Atchison County.

Page County Deputies eventually found the motorcycle at an abandoned farm southwest of Coin, Iowa. A Fremont County K-9 was sent out and Sump surrendered to authorities.

Sump was arrested without further incident and was charged with first, second and fifth-degree theft, a third offense of possession of a controlled substance - meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive from justice on an active felony warrant out of Atchison County, Missouri. Authorities say more charges are pending.

Sump is held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond in Fremont County and a $100,000 cash/surety warrant out of Missouri.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.