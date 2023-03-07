Illinois man arrested in southeast Nebraska after foot pursuit

PAWNEE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from Illinois is facing firearm and drug-related charges after a foot pursuit in Pawnee County.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident began Monday at roughly 10:35 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull over a Dodge Magnum for speeding on Highway 8, near Pawnee City.

The driver of the Dodge allegedly refused to stop and entered a rural driveway, jumped from the vehicle as it was still moving and then fled on foot as the trooper pursued.

After a brief foot pursuit around a farm, the trooper took the suspect into custody.

The Nebraska State Patrol searched the Dodge and allegedly found four guns - including a short barrel rifle, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, 32 grams of cocaine, 144 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 214 grams of marijuana.

Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Jesse Starry of Chillicothe, Illinois. Starry was arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a short barrel rifle, carrying a concealed firearm and other charges.

