Former Wahoo Police chief facing misconduct charges

(MGN)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Nebraska police chief has pleaded not guilty to charges of official misconduct.

Bruce Ferrell, 62, retired abruptly more than a year ago from his job as the Wahoo Police Chief. Before that, he was a long-time gang specialist with the Omaha Police Department.

The Attorney General also alleges he unlawfully disclosed criminal history information.

The misdemeanor case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday in Saunders County.

Public court documents don’t have details of the allegations.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

