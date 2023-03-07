Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly and active work week forecast

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm weekend the cooler air is moving back in! Cloudy skies and highs in the 40s made a return Monday and the clouds and cooler temps will be sticking around this week. Tuesday is a overcast day with a climb to the low 40s for the afternoon. We’ll stay dry most of the day with spotty showers returning by the late evenign. Chances increase overnight and areas of drizzle will continue on and off through Wednesday. Moisture is not looking plentiful with this, there will not be much in the rain gauge, but it will be a soggy and cool day in the 30s.

Showers
Showers(wowt)

From here we’ll watch Thursday as our next big system moves in. We’ll start off with mainly rain chances in the Metro and see a change to snow in the evening. The highest impacts look to stay N of I-80 but we may see some slick roads in the Metro Thursday night into early Friday as the storm moves out.

Next storm
Next storm(wowt)

The highest likelihood for over 2″ stays to the N... but if we wind up cooler or the system has a slight shift S we may see more impacts locally.

Snow chances
Snow chances(wowt)

Highs will gradually warm through the weekend and next week is looking more comfortable.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight Omaha fire causes more than $300,000 in damage
Mount Crescent has plans for improvement in the next ski season
Mt. Crescent Ski Area sees boom in business under county’s new ownership
Millard South wins Class A State Championship
Millard South ‘proving everyone wrong’ by winning Class A state title
Former Omaha Corrections employee arrested for alleged relationship with convicted murderer
A contractor 6 On Your Side first told you about in December is now out of jail -- and still...
Disgraced Sarpy County contractor bonds out of jail

Latest News

Emily's Monday night forecast
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy skies not only today but most of the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast