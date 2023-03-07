6 First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow Thursday leads to potential traffic impacts
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the potential for accumulating snow.
The bulk of the snow looks to fall in the morning to early afternoon time frame.
Temperatures will mostly be above freezing during this time frame, leading to some melting.
However, the rate at which the snow falls could lead to some accumulation in addition to periodic visibility issues.
The metro is expected to see two inches of snow or less with higher amounts as you move north.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.