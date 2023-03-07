6 First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow Thursday leads to potential traffic impacts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the potential for accumulating snow.

6 First Alert Weather Day Thursday (WOWT)

The bulk of the snow looks to fall in the morning to early afternoon time frame.

Temperatures will mostly be above freezing during this time frame, leading to some melting.

However, the rate at which the snow falls could lead to some accumulation in addition to periodic visibility issues.

Expected Snowfall Thursday (WOWT)

The metro is expected to see two inches of snow or less with higher amounts as you move north.

2" Snow Potential (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.