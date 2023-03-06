Woman stabbed in neck, Omaha police arrest suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police arrested a woman early Monday morning after another woman told officers she had just been stabbed in the neck.

Officers were called to a home near 90th & Charles Street at 12:51 a.m. to investigate.

While the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, officers arrested Apoline Wasingya, 21, and booked her in the county jail for second degree assault and use of a knife to commit a felony.

