Woman stabbed in neck, Omaha police arrest suspect

Stabbing arrest
Stabbing arrest(Storyblocks)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police arrested a woman early Monday morning after another woman told officers she had just been stabbed in the neck.

Officers were called to a home near 90th & Charles Street at 12:51 a.m. to investigate.

While the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, officers arrested Apoline Wasingya, 21, and booked her in the county jail for second degree assault and use of a knife to commit a felony.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight Omaha fire causes more than $300,000 in damage
Mount Crescent has plans for improvement in the next ski season
Mt. Crescent Ski Area sees boom in business under county’s new ownership
Millard South wins Class A State Championship
Millard South ‘proving everyone wrong’ by winning Class A state title
A contractor 6 On Your Side first told you about in December is now out of jail -- and still...
Disgraced Sarpy County contractor bonds out of jail
Former Omaha Corrections employee arrested for alleged relationship with convicted murderer

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Climate action plan preview
Climate action plan preview