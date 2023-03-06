WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A suspect was arrested after a brief standoff outside a home in North Platte Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Jeffers Street and Reid Avenue.

According to a reporter on the scene, the North Platte Police Department took the individual into custody and was searching the house.

This is an ongoing story, stay connected to knopnews2.com for the latest information.

A large police presence is currently in central North Platte. (KNOP)

