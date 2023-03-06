Victim identified in fatal work site shooting near Hartington

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the victim in a fatal shooting at a work site in northeast Nebraska.

According to the State Patrol, the shooting happened Wednesday, March 1 around 9 a.m. at a tower work site near Highway 57 and 885th Road.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting and later requested that the State Patrol conduct a homicide investigation.

Authorities say several crew members were working on the tower at the time of the shooting, and some crew members attempted life-saving measures on the victim.

The victim was identified Monday as 31-year-old Israel Matos-Colon of Fowlerville, Mich.

According to the State Patrol, investigators believe the shooting happened during an argument at the work site between Matos-Colon and the suspect, identified by authorities as 20-year-old David Phillips of Kenner, La.

Matos-Colon was sent to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton where he died.

Phillips was lodged in Cedar County Jail for second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation is still ongoing.

