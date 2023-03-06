Neighbors wary after vacant house fire that killed two

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Autopsies were conducted this morning to determine the identities of two people killed in a Saturday morning house fire.

“Three o’clock in the morning, I wake up to this noise...and so I came out front and the street was all lit up with fire trucks and everything out here,” said Alice Woods, who lives in the neighborhood. “I said ‘Lord, I thank you you didn’t let me sleep too late.’”

This was all going on next door to Woods’ home, a vacant home on fire -- something Alice had feared ever since her neighbors walked away from this house a couple years ago.

“I was very concerned about what just happened,” Woods said. “That was one of my prayers, that it didn’t happen that way.”

Yellow tape surrounds the burnt-out home -- after firefighters got the blaze under control, they found two bodies inside.

“My daughter said two body bags came out Saturday morning,” Woods said. “I don’t know who they were, don’t know nobody’s name, but I was so sorry to hear that.”

Woods and other neighbors 6 News spoke with tell us people were always coming and going, using the home as a shelter.

“All the time, all the time...I don’t even know who they were,” a neighbor told 6 News. “I look out and see one group, one person...the next time you see somebody else on a bicycle, skateboard or something.”

Omaha fire investigators, along with the police department, are still working to piece together what happened.

“In these types of fires, any type of fatality fire, we have two different types of investigations ongoing at the same time,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Joseph Caniglia. “One is with the fire department. They determine origin and cause, and then in conjunction with that, the fatalities involved. The Omaha Police Department does conduct, say, a homicide or death investigation.”

While the investigation continues, Woods worries about how she will deal with the unexpected expense she has to deal with after the fire next door damaged her home.

“The siding from the north side of my house, I noticed, started curling from the heat,” Woods said. “I sure hope that somebody listening can do something about it for me. It made it look pretty ugly, but I’m so glad the house didn’t go up in flames.”

Now, the neighborhood has to live with a burned-out house that is a constant reminder of what happened here.

“It’s ugly, and it still stinks too...I hope someone can tear it down really quick.”

The home is a total loss. Police will release the identity of the victims as soon as their families are notified.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.