Man injured in Sunday afternoon North Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a hospital.

The Omaha Police Department says Sunday at 3:14 p.m., officers were called to the area of 60th and Corby Street for a shots fired call. Police found shell casings at the scene.

Ten minutes later officers were called to the CUMC University Campus after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. According to police, the 21-year-old man had been shot at the scene at 60th and Corby.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.