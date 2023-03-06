Man injured in Sunday afternoon North Omaha shooting

By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a hospital.

The Omaha Police Department says Sunday at 3:14 p.m., officers were called to the area of 60th and Corby Street for a shots fired call. Police found shell casings at the scene.

Ten minutes later officers were called to the CUMC University Campus after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. According to police, the 21-year-old man had been shot at the scene at 60th and Corby.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

