Fireworks cause $80,000 in damages at east Lincoln home

Fire crews reported heavy fire involvement to an attached garage of a home.
Fire crews reported heavy fire involvement to an attached garage of a home.(Heorhii Heorhiichuk from Pexels)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a heavy fire at a residence in east Lincoln Saturday night.

LFR responded to a fire near North 70th and Y Streets at 11:19 p.m. and first arriving fire crews reported heavy fire involvement to an attached garage of a home. All occupants were able to exit the home and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters began fighting the fire from outside of the garage to contain it and then moved to the inside as they continued to extinguish the fire. LFR was able to contain the fire to the garage with smoke throughout the structure.

Inspector Brad Hasenjaeger determined that the cause of the fire was improperly disposed fireworks.

LFR estimates around $80,000 in structure and content damages.

The occupants who were in the home were displaced and relocated by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight Omaha fire causes more than $300,000 in damage
Mount Crescent has plans for improvement in the next ski season
Mt. Crescent Ski Area sees boom in business under county’s new ownership
Millard South wins Class A State Championship
Millard South ‘proving everyone wrong’ by winning Class A state title
Former Omaha Corrections employee arrested for alleged relationship with convicted murderer
A contractor 6 On Your Side first told you about in December is now out of jail -- and still...
Disgraced Sarpy County contractor bonds out of jail

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 12 drivers during first weekend of state basketball
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg, Nebraska on the morning of Feb. 21, 2023.
Gov. Pillen calls for agency to focus on rail safety after multiple derailments
Omaha woman suing Catholic Charities for injuries incurred during active-shooter training
Certified professional fire specialists manage a restorative prescribed burning operation at...
Prescribed burn season underway in Nebraska, surrounding states