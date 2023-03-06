Fireworks cause $80,000 in damages at east Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a heavy fire at a residence in east Lincoln Saturday night.

LFR responded to a fire near North 70th and Y Streets at 11:19 p.m. and first arriving fire crews reported heavy fire involvement to an attached garage of a home. All occupants were able to exit the home and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters began fighting the fire from outside of the garage to contain it and then moved to the inside as they continued to extinguish the fire. LFR was able to contain the fire to the garage with smoke throughout the structure.

Inspector Brad Hasenjaeger determined that the cause of the fire was improperly disposed fireworks.

LFR estimates around $80,000 in structure and content damages.

The occupants who were in the home were displaced and relocated by the American Red Cross.

