Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to stop yelling at him

FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.
FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bruce Willis’ wife wants the paparazzi to keep its distance from her husband, who has dementia.

In an Instagram video, Emma Heming Willis asked photographers to stop yelling at the “Die Hard” star when they see him in public.

She recounted a recent incident where paparazzi attempted to speak to Willis when he made a rare public appearance to meet friends for coffee.

Also, Heming Willis asked for advice from other caregivers and specialists on how to get loved ones out in the world safely.

Her request comes weeks after the Willis family announced the actor has a form of dementia called fronto-temporal dementia or FTD.

It is caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the areas of the brain generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight Omaha fire causes more than $300,000 in damage
Mount Crescent has plans for improvement in the next ski season
Mt. Crescent Ski Area sees boom in business under county’s new ownership
Millard South wins Class A State Championship
Millard South ‘proving everyone wrong’ by winning Class A state title
A contractor 6 On Your Side first told you about in December is now out of jail -- and still...
Disgraced Sarpy County contractor bonds out of jail
Former Omaha Corrections employee arrested for alleged relationship with convicted murderer

Latest News

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb....
Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment: governor
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum discusses the events that led up to dozens of arrests at...
Dozens arrested at 'Cop City,' police say
Stabbing arrest
Woman stabbed in neck, Omaha police arrest suspect
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast