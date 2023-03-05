WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (CNN) – A FedEx driver narrowly escaped serious injury as he dropped off a package in Kentucky.

Severe weather moved through the city of Erlanger in the northern part of the state Friday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment when powerful winds toppled a large tree onto the porch where the driver, Tony Antal, had just stood seconds earlier.

On Saturday, Antal told CNN it was unsettling to see how close he came to dying or getting seriously injured.

At least five deaths are blamed on the strong storms that swept through Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A contractor 6 On Your Side first told you about in December is now out of jail -- and still...
Disgraced Sarpy County contractor bonds out of jail
Former Omaha Corrections employee arrested for alleged relationship with convicted murderer
Man shot, woman injured in overnight Omaha shooting
A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.
A sneak peek into the new Kiewit Luminarium
Crews responded to an overnight Omaha house fire
2 killed in overnight Omaha house fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden’s Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
Overnight Omaha fire causes more than $300,000 in damage