Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Feb. 2023

Many February viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a missing man, a local preparing to climb Mt. Everest and a family trying to get their dog back.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Feb. 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. A look at Nebraska’s rejected vanity plates

Nearly 4,000 vanity plates have been rejected over the years.

Nebraska has rejected a lot of vanity plates over the last two decades -- and the list may surprise you.

5. Body of missing Council Bluffs man found at Lake Manawa

Council Bluffs Police were searching the lake after an ATV belonging to Nicholas James Erisman was found in the water in addition to other equipment that was his.

A missing Council Bluffs man has been found dead at Lake Manawa.

4. Omaha Police investigating suspicious death

A man was recently arrested in connection to the incident.

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley

3. Family of Target shooting suspect speaks with 6 News

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle.

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle.

2. Omaha native, surgeon to climb Mt. Everest

Jacob attempted Denali but did not reach the summit due to weather conditions, but he did successfully summit Kilimanjaro. Now he’s preparing for Mt. Everest.

An Omaha native is preparing to complete one of man's largest feats -- climbing Mount Everest.

1. Omaha family has dog adopted out of Humane Society, city ordinance to blame

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready to be adopted by someone else.

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready to be adopted by someone else.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of Aug. 2022
1. Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
2. Former Home Depot contractor taking advantage of customers’ trust
3. Closings: Omaha area schools prepare for winter storm
4. Trespasser prompts lockdown at Offutt Air Force Base
5. Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
6. Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Last award show as an actress

5. Willie Nelson coming to West Iowa

4. Janitor can now retire

3. Grain silo Airbnb

2. Cheetah escapes primary enclosure at zoo

1. Lost dog put up for adoption

