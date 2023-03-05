Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Feb. 2023

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Feb. 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Nearly 4,000 vanity plates have been rejected over the years.

Nebraska has rejected a lot of vanity plates over the last two decades -- and the list may surprise you.

Council Bluffs Police were searching the lake after an ATV belonging to Nicholas James Erisman was found in the water in addition to other equipment that was his.

A missing Council Bluffs man has been found dead at Lake Manawa.

A man was recently arrested in connection to the incident.

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle.

Jacob attempted Denali but did not reach the summit due to weather conditions, but he did successfully summit Kilimanjaro. Now he’s preparing for Mt. Everest.

An Omaha native is preparing to complete one of man's largest feats -- climbing Mount Everest.

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready to be adopted by someone else.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Last award show as an actress

5. Willie Nelson coming to West Iowa

4. Janitor can now retire

3. Grain silo Airbnb

2. Cheetah escapes primary enclosure at zoo

1. Lost dog put up for adoption

