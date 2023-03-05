Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Feb. 2023
Many February viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a missing man, a local preparing to climb Mt. Everest and a family trying to get their dog back.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Feb. 2023.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. A look at Nebraska’s rejected vanity plates
Nearly 4,000 vanity plates have been rejected over the years.
5. Body of missing Council Bluffs man found at Lake Manawa
Council Bluffs Police were searching the lake after an ATV belonging to Nicholas James Erisman was found in the water in addition to other equipment that was his.
4. Omaha Police investigating suspicious death
A man was recently arrested in connection to the incident.
3. Family of Target shooting suspect speaks with 6 News
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle.
2. Omaha native, surgeon to climb Mt. Everest
Jacob attempted Denali but did not reach the summit due to weather conditions, but he did successfully summit Kilimanjaro. Now he’s preparing for Mt. Everest.
1. Omaha family has dog adopted out of Humane Society, city ordinance to blame
The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready to be adopted by someone else.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
Top stories of Aug. 2022
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Last award show as an actress
5. Willie Nelson coming to West Iowa
4. Janitor can now retire
3. Grain silo Airbnb
2. Cheetah escapes primary enclosure at zoo
1. Lost dog put up for adoption
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.