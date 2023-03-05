THREE-PEAT: Elkhorn North crowned Class B state champions for the third consecutive year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a rematch of last year’s state title game, the Wolves beat Skutt Catholic, 64-51. Junior guard Britt Prince led all scorers with 26 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. The D-1 prospect was also perfect from the charity stripe, hitting nine of nine free throws. Guard Mckenna Murphy had a team second-best 15 points. The Wolves shot 20-of-38 from the field and 17-of-23 from beyond the arc to outpace the Skyhawks and claim Elkhorn North’s third state title.

”We don’t talk about winning a state championship. We talk about winning the day. Winning the practice. Winning the game before you,” said Elkhorn North head coach Ann Prince after the game. “If you do that every day you’re going to get better throughout the course of the season. No matter what. And you focus on that then if it happens, it happens.”

With the win, the Wolves avenged their lone loss of the season which came against Skutt.

“That first game we really did not play well and we know that as a team, defensively and offense-wise,” said Britt Prince. “We wanted this game really bad and it was just awesome today.”

Skutt was led by junior guard Peyton McCabe who scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter. Guard Molly Ladwig recorded 13 points and three steals.

