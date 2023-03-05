OPPD and M.U.D. host 16th annual Heat the Streets run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday morning runners laced up their sneakers to take part in the 16th annual Heat the Streets run and walk for warmth.

It’s an event that OPPD and M.U.D. have been hosting together in order to help customers during the winter months.

Participants had the choice of doing a timed 5K or 5-mile run, or an untimed run/walk.

All the funds raised will go specifically toward the utility energy assistance programs under both OPPD and M.U.D.

“We have more and more people in need due to things that might be benign to some people,” said Jodi Baker with OPPD. “You know, a car repair, maybe a doctor’s bill, a hospital bill. But some people who are living paycheck to paycheck, that’s just enough to really put you behind.”

If you are someone struggling to pay your energy bills, you can call the utilities to let them know about your circumstances. If you meet the qualifications, you can receive assistance in paying your bill.

On the other hand, if you’re looking to help, customers can donate through their monthly bills.

