Omaha apartment fire kills 3 cats, causes nearly $40,000 in damage

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Saturday afternoon fire resulted in the death of three cats.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to an apartment near 48th and Boyd Street at 3:54 p.m.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters went inside and had the fire under control in just a few minutes.

All residents of the apartment evacuated before the fire department arrived, but crews found three cats deceased inside. No injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire says the blaze caused an estimated $38,500 in damage and was likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.
A sneak peek into the new Kiewit Luminarium
A contractor 6 On Your Side first told you about in December is now out of jail -- and still...
Disgraced Sarpy County contractor bonds out of jail
Former Omaha Corrections employee arrested for alleged relationship with convicted murderer
Man charged in deadly Omaha hit & run
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Utility companies host a run for utility assistance programs
OPPD and M.U.D. host 16th annual Heat the Streets run
Mount Crescent has plans for improvement in the next ski season
Mt. Crescent Ski Area sees boom in business under county’s new ownership
Mid-Month Below Average Temps
One more seasonably warm day before cooling trend kicks in for the work week
22-year-old Christopher A. Short of Norfolk
One person arrested after robbery in Valparasio