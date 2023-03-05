Omaha apartment fire kills 3 cats, causes nearly $40,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Saturday afternoon fire resulted in the death of three cats.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to an apartment near 48th and Boyd Street at 3:54 p.m.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters went inside and had the fire under control in just a few minutes.

All residents of the apartment evacuated before the fire department arrived, but crews found three cats deceased inside. No injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire says the blaze caused an estimated $38,500 in damage and was likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

