Millard South ‘proving everyone wrong’ by winning Class A state title

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After three years of early exits in the semifinal round, Millard South beat Lincoln High, 72-60, to become Class A state champions. It was an uncharacteristically slow start for the Patriots as they fell behind the Links, 17-10, at the end of the first quarter. An explosive 28-point second quarter during which senior guard Mya Babbitt hit her first three of the game, put Millard South in front by eight going into halftime.

Despite foul trouble in the second half, the Patriots held onto the lead for the final 16 minutes. Babbitt recorded a game-high 30 points, scoring half of her points in the fourth quarter. Seniors Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon each put up 20 points of their own. Babbitt, Olsen, and Lemon, dubbed “The Big Three,” combined for 70 of Millard South’s 72 points in their final game together.

“It’s just awesome to prove everyone wrong,” said Babbitt after the game. “We have so many haters and so many people that just want us to lose and just talk about us all the time-- how we can’t get it done and we finally did it and shut them all up.”

”It’s very special. It’s really hard to describe how it feels,” said Olsen. “Everyone, since we lost in the semis freshman year, told us we couldn’t do it and we proved them all wrong.

This is Millard South girls basketball’s first state title since 1996.

