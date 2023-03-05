David’s Morning Forecast - Warm and breezy Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds rolled in early this morning, but temperatures are starting off a little above average with most of the metro in the mid-30s. Clouds will hang around through mid-morning, meaning gray skies to start the day. Those clouds should thin out by the afternoon with more sunshine for the second half of the day. Southeast winds of 10 to 20mph may gust to around 30mph by late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will warm up nicely, with highs around 60 degrees likely for the Omaha metro, and areas south of I-80. Closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders highs may top out in the upper 60s.

High Temperatures Today (WOWT)

A cold front will move through overnight bringing more clouds for Monday. North winds may gust to around 25mph at times on Monday pulling in some cooler air. We will stay dry, but highs will drop back into the 40s for most of the area, perhaps some low 50s in far southern Nebraska. Winds will back off a little by the evening. The cool down continues into Tuesday with highs falling into the middle 40s as clouds continue to thicken up.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

A storm system will start to affect the area Tuesday night with a chance for rain showers developing late. Those showers will continue into Wednesday. It should remain warm enough that precipitation remains in the form of rain through most of Wednesday, though some snow may mix in across far northeast Nebraska into northern Iowa.

Rain chances Tuesday night (WOWT)

Rain and snow chances will continue on Thursday, with more rain likely closer to the metro as temperatures remain above freezing. We should see a changeover to all snow Thursday night into Friday morning before the storm system finally pulls away by Friday afternoon. While this storm system should bring some welcome moisture to the area, the heavier snow totals appear to hold to our north at this time. Certainly any shift in the storms path could change where those heavier totals are more likely, so stay tuned throughout the week.

