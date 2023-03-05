David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler and breezy Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Feeling a bit like Spring across the metro today thanks to partly sunny skies and a south breeze that brought 60 degree weather into the area. Highs topped out in the low to mid-60s around Omaha, with highs near 70 in southeast Nebraska. Cooler air was still sitting across northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa keeping Norfolk and Tekamah in the 40s. That cooler air will slide back in this evening cooling the metro back into the 40s after 7pm. Skies will be clear for the early evening, but clouds roll back in overnight as a north breeze begins to pick up.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Expect a gray start to Monday along with the chillier temperatures. We start off in the mid-30s along with a north wind of 10 to 20mph. That north breeze combined with the clouds will keep us noticeably cooler than Sunday. Highs still reach the mid to upper 40s for much of the area, near average for this time of year. A little late day sunshine is expected, so it won’t be completely overcast all day long.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

The clouds will hang around into Tuesday along with the north breeze. Tuesday afternoon will be slightly cooler than Monday with highs in the low to middle 40s. Conditions stay dry for most of Tuesday, but a chance for rain showers will arrive by the late evening or early overnight. Temperatures generally stay warm enough in the metro to keep precipitation in the form of rain, but some snow showers are possible for parts of northeast Nebraska into northern Iowa.

Rain chances Tuesday night (WOWT)

An active weather pattern will stick with us for the middle and later half of the week. On and off rain light rain showers are possible on Wednesday, with perhaps some snowflakes mixed in for areas north of Omaha. A better chance for rain rolls in for Thursday. It will be a chilly rain, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. That rain should change over to snow Thursday night into Friday, but the best opportunity for accumulating snow appears to hold to our north. This system has the potential to produce some significant snow totals. Right now that appears to happen over South Dakota into Minnesota, but any shift in the path could bring some of that snow closer to the Omaha metro, so stay tuned throughout the week for updates.

Snow potential this week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.