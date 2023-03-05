Creighton locks up three seed with an 84-70 win at DePaul

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays will be the three seed in the BIG EAST Tournament following an 84-70 win at DePaul. Creighton wraps up the BIG EAST regular season with a 14-6 record, 20-11 overall. It’s the 23rd season out of the last 25 the program has reached 20 wins, the only other programs to accomplish the feat are Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Gonzaga.

Creighton built a 17-point first lead before taking a 15-point advantage to the locker room at halftime. DePaul did cut it to a five point game with 10:51 to go in the second half before the Jays pulled away. Trey Alexander led with 21 points, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembard each had 20. The Jays have won at DePaul in ten consecutive seasons.

Attention now turns to the BIG EAST Tournament, Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. central inside Madison Square Garden Creighton will play the winner of the No. 6 Villanova No. 11 Georgetown game. That first-round game will be played Wednesday.

