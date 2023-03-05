19th annual Walk & Roll for Disabilities event held in Omaha

An annual event helps support people living with disabilities
By Erin Hartley
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 19th annual Walk and Roll for Disabilities, hosted by the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities.

This event is all about fun, as attendees have the chance to take a stroll around the second floor of the Oak View Mall, or they can just hang out and enjoy some activities.

Volunteers come out from all across Omaha to help assist in different areas. The last couple of years made this event difficult to have due to the pandemic, but now they’re back in full force with the most signups they’ve ever had.

“It’s about giving people with disabilities, adults with disabilities, that opportunity to do the things that you and I can do on a regular basis so that they can take part in it, and have a good time,” says Mary McHale, the Board President of the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities.

All the money raised goes towards the UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute recreational therapy adult program, which provides opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.

Donations to the cause can be made online.

