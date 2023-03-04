Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 3

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, March 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Willie Nelson and Family will be making a stop at the Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.

A missing Council Bluffs woman has been found dead.

A cheetah slipped outside its enclosure Tuesday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.

An Omaha native is preparing to complete one of man's largest feats -- climbing Mount Everest.

West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready to be adopted by someone else.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Ford patent to repo cars remotely

5. Apartment development issues

4. Tracking weather for NOAA

3. Final awards show as actress

2. Willie Nelson coming to Council Bluffs

1. Cheetah escape

