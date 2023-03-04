Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 3
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a cheetah escape at the zoo, homeowners’ issues with an apartment complex and a family who struggled to get their lost dog back.
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, March 3.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Willie Nelson and family coming to Council Bluffs
A country music legend is coming to Stir Cove.
5. Missing Council Bluffs woman found dead
She was last seen Feb. 13 before being found dead.
4. Cheetah slips outside enclosure at Omaha Zoo
The cheetah got out of its primary enclosure, but was still behind a public barrier.
3. Omaha native, surgeon to climb Mt. Everest
An Omaha native is preparing to complete one of man’s largest feats - climbing Mount Everest.
2. Neighbors grill West Omaha apartment developers
Neighbors of a new apartment complex have issues with the development.
1. Omaha family has dog adopted out of Humane Society, city ordinance to blame
The family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to see it up for adoption at the Humane Society.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Ford patent to repo cars remotely
5. Apartment development issues
4. Tracking weather for NOAA
3. Final awards show as actress
2. Willie Nelson coming to Council Bluffs
1. Cheetah escape
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.