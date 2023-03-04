Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - March 3

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a cheetah escape at the zoo, homeowners’ issues with an apartment complex and a family who struggled to get their lost dog back.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, March 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Willie Nelson and family coming to Council Bluffs

A country music legend is coming to Stir Cove.

Willie Nelson and Family will be making a stop at the Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.

5. Missing Council Bluffs woman found dead

She was last seen Feb. 13 before being found dead.

A missing Council Bluffs woman has been found dead.

4. Cheetah slips outside enclosure at Omaha Zoo

The cheetah got out of its primary enclosure, but was still behind a public barrier.

A cheetah slipped outside its enclosure Tuesday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.

3. Omaha native, surgeon to climb Mt. Everest

An Omaha native is preparing to complete one of man’s largest feats - climbing Mount Everest.

An Omaha native is preparing to complete one of man's largest feats -- climbing Mount Everest.

2. Neighbors grill West Omaha apartment developers

Neighbors of a new apartment complex have issues with the development.

West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.

1. Omaha family has dog adopted out of Humane Society, city ordinance to blame

The family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to see it up for adoption at the Humane Society.

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready to be adopted by someone else.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
2. Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
3. Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha Zoo
4. West Omaha homeowners clash with developers on plan to build apartment complex
5. Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack
6. Omaha senator filibusters Nebraska property tax bill to protest bill prohibiting trans care for kids

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Ford patent to repo cars remotely

5. Apartment development issues

4. Tracking weather for NOAA

3. Final awards show as actress

2. Willie Nelson coming to Council Bluffs

1. Cheetah escape

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Feb. 24
Top 6 for week ending Feb. 17
Top 6 for week ending Feb. 10
Top 6 for week ending Feb. 3
Top 6 in January 2023
Top 6 in 2022

