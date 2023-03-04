One more seasonably warm day before cooling trend kicks in for the work week

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday saw another nice weekend day with sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

Cloud cover will expand as we head through the evening, which will help to keep us in the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning.

In the morning hours, a few spotty light showers will be possible though most of the area will stay dry.

Spotty Light Showers Sunday AM
Spotty Light Showers Sunday AM(WOWT)

It may take a little while to shake that cloud cover and, as a result, we likely will quite reach our full potential for our afternoon temps.

Still, we should approach 60 degrees and that will make for our warmest day for quite a while.

Winds will gust up around 30 miles per hour out of the southeast.

The wind will switch direction for Monday to the northwest, a sign of changes that will work in for next week.

Forecast Highs for Next Five Days
Forecast Highs for Next Five Days(WOWT)

While we start off the week in the mid 40s (very close to average for this time of year), temperatures will continue to cool through the week with 30s from Wednesday into Friday.

That same time frame will feature some unsettled weather.

Tuesday night into Wednesday gives us a chance for some light rain and snow showers.

The better chance for precipitation looks like Thursday afternoon into late Friday.

Accumulating snow is a possibility; stay with 6 First Alert Weather for the latest as this next system approaches.

