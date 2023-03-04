Mt. Crescent Ski Area sees boom in business under county’s new ownership

HONEY CREEK, Iowa. (WOWT) - With winter coming to an end, people hit the slopes one last time this weekend at Mt. Crescent Ski Area.

It’s the first season the park has been owned and run by Pottawattamie County. The county purchased the resort for $3.5 million and now they’re working on more developments.

Saturday, the weather was sunny and slightly warm, but still saw lots of snow on the resort’s hills.

“Yeah you just want to take it all in before it gets too warm and you can’t ski at all,” Skier Zach Barnhart said.

Zach Barnhart, like many people this weekend, came out to the resort to enjoy the last days of the snowy slippery slopes

Barnhart isn’t a stranger to the resort, he’s been coming out for a while with his family and has seen the mountain undergo lots of changes.

“I think it’s all improved and it’s all better this year hands down they now have the whole mountain so that’s great,” Barnhart said. “It’s better for advanced skiers like myself.”

Since the start of the season, the resort’s side trails have been expanded, four new $160,000 snow machines have been added, and some electrical upgrades have been made.

That’s how they’ve made it possible for people to ski in March.

“We opened up our south trails and got snow over there and added advanced rain that we didn’t have in the past and it helped people come out,” site manager Chris Andrew said.

Andrew said their lodge, kitchen and bar are also now completely renovated.

“We’ve definitely seen a lot of support from the community,” Andrew said.

Joerdan Riser was one of many who came out to support this weekend. This was his first time going skiing in March.

“It’s pretty interesting,” Riser said. “I kinda just got into boarding late in the year, but just went out for one more time.”

The county is now working on more upgrades. This summer they’re planning to add hiking trails that connect with the Hitchcock Nature Center.

“The long-term goal is to create space where the community can come and take advantage of the wonderful hills and use it all year round,” Andrew said.

Mt. Crescent will officially end its season next Sunday.

