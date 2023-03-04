Man shot, woman injured in overnight Omaha shooting

(Atlanta News First)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was shot and another had minor injuries after an overnight shooting.

According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 2:15 a.m. officers were called to Methodist Hospital after a man walked in with a gunshot wound.

Police say the two victims in the incident told officers they were driving near 75th and Maple Street when a dark-colored car began shooting at them.

The driver of the victims’ car, a 29-year-old woman, had a minor cut apparently caused by broken glass. And the gunshot victim, a 28-year-old man, was transported from Methodist to UNMC for treatment.

Police say the exact scene of the shooting wasn’t located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers. Tips that lead to an arrest of a shooting suspect could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.
A sneak peek into the new Kiewit Luminarium
A contractor 6 On Your Side first told you about in December is now out of jail -- and still...
Disgraced Sarpy County contractor bonds out of jail
Former Omaha Corrections employee arrested for alleged relationship with convicted murderer
Man charged in deadly Omaha hit & run
State of Nebraska confirms millions of dollars in unclaimed income tax credits

Latest News

3 Day Forecast: Mild weekend with gusty winds Sunday before cooling kicks in
Saturday Afternoon Outlook
Decreasing cloud cover through the morning with mild temps throughout the weekend
Decreasing cloud cover through the morning with mild temps throughout the weekend
A new wastewater treatment facility is in the works in Plattsmouth, four years after the...
New wastewater treatment facility in the works in Plattsmouth