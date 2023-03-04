Huskers baseball beats No. 7 Vanderbilt 5-3

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Garrett Anglim’s solo home run in the eighth inning proved to be the game-winner against a top-ten Vanderbilt team. The Huskers added one more run in the inning to beat the Commodores 5-3 inside at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. It’s the first time since March 2019 the Huskers beat a top-ten team, the last was on March 1st, four years ago against Texas Tech.

Emmett Olson started and was strong only allowing four hits and three runs in six innings. Shay Schanaman threw the final three innings facing ten batters, he picked up the win leveling his record at 1-1.

The Huskers will play Hawaii Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. back inside U.S. Bank Stadium before closing out the weekend in Minneapolis against the defending national champs Ole Miss.

