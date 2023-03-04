Decreasing cloud cover through the morning with mild temps throughout the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a brief period with some drizzle or flurries right near dawn, cloud cover will quickly clear as the morning goes along.

This sets us up for a very nice Saturday with highs near 50 degrees and a light breeze.

Some clouds may drift in and out during the afternoon but there will be plenty of sunshine too.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds increase again overnight with a few spotty showers possible to start our Sunday.

But again, we will see that end early with some clearing taking place.

One difference from Saturday will be the stronger winds; gusts could top 35 miles per hour for our Sunday.

Gusty Winds Sunday (WOWT)

These will help to push our temperatures into the upper 50s.

A stray shower may again move through during the early evening hours.

Monday sees the wind change to the northwest, a sign of the changes that move in for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will still be in the 40s both Monday and Tuesday but we will continue to slide as the week goes on.

Forecast Highs Next Five Days (WOWT)

By Wednesday, a system moves into the Midwest that will bring us the chance for some rain and snow showers.

The weather remains unsettled through Friday with snow chances looking a little more likely at this point from Thursday night into Friday.

Late Week Snow Chance (WOWT)

Details will be refined as we get closer but this is a period worth watching.

By the weekend, highs will only be in the 20s, proving that winter is not done with us just yet.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.