OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Omaha early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in a house near 20th and Burdette Street and OFD crews rushed to the scene just before 3 a.m.

It took crews more than two hours to put the fire out.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.