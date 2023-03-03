Two men arrested following drug bust on Interstate 80

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two men Thursday afternoon for attempting to distribute over 100 pounds of marijuana.

An NSP trooper pulled a Chrysler 300 over at about 1:25 p.m. MT in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 just west of Kimball. During the stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana.

The driver fled on foot as the trooper set to search the vehicle. They then pursued on foot. A bystander was able to stop the suspect and he was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle found several duffle bags of suspected marijuana in the rear of the vehicle, weighing about 120 pounds in total.

42-year-old Daniel Ledbetter, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and his passenger, 48-year-old Keith Wyatt, of Sacramento, California, were booked into the Kimball County Jail on several charges, including possession of marijuana - more than one pound; possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Ledbetter was arrested on additional charges for resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Schools across Nebraska targeted in swatting calls; authorities urge submitting tips
State of Nebraska confirms millions of dollars in unclaimed income tax credits
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
An Omaha father is mourning the sudden loss of his 11-year-old daughter. Doctors say it was...
Family loses 11-year-old daughter to acute-onset leukemia
A new science museum is coming to the metro, and 6 News got a sneak peek.
A sneak peek into the new Kiewit Luminarium

Latest News

Owning a pet can bring your family much joy, but taking care of a dog, cat, or other animal...
BBB Tips: Pet costs
Omaha considering consultants for climate action plan
Woodsonia Real Estate of Elkhorn had closed on a deal to buy the Conestoga Mall in north Grand...
Nebraska company buys Conestoga Mall
NOPD is searching for a suspect who shot a 14 year old.
Permitless conceal-carry bill passes first-round vote in Nebraska Legislature