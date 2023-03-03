Two men arrested following drug bust on Interstate 80

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two men Thursday afternoon for attempting to distribute over 100 pounds of marijuana.

An NSP trooper pulled a Chrysler 300 over at about 1:25 p.m. MT in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 just west of Kimball. During the stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana.

The driver fled on foot as the trooper set to search the vehicle. They then pursued on foot. A bystander was able to stop the suspect and he was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle found several duffle bags of suspected marijuana in the rear of the vehicle, weighing about 120 pounds in total.

42-year-old Daniel Ledbetter, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and his passenger, 48-year-old Keith Wyatt, of Sacramento, California, were booked into the Kimball County Jail on several charges, including possession of marijuana - more than one pound; possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Ledbetter was arrested on additional charges for resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.