Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild weather through the weekend with a few rain chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another morning in the 20s out the door but we’ll warm up quickly into the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies and more sunshine than yesterday will send us into the 50s for an enjoyable Friday.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

A bit of a north breeze today but it shouldn’t be much to worry about. Clouds will increase tonight heading into Saturday morning. Those will bring a few spotty showers of mixed precipitation in the early morning hours. Anything that falls should be pretty light and will melt off later on that morning.

Mixed Precip (WOWT)

Then under partly cloudy skies we’ll again warm into the lower 50s Saturday afternoon! Should be a great one!

Sunday is expected to be even warmer but that is in between some early morning and late evening shower chances. Again any precipitation should be light and spotty and will be just rain. We should get some nice weather to enjoy, especially Sunday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a little windy Sunday to though with SSE wind gusts up near 30-35 mph at times in the middle of the day.

Sunday Wind (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.