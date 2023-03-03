Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild weather through the weekend with a few rain chances

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another morning in the 20s out the door but we’ll warm up quickly into the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies and more sunshine than yesterday will send us into the 50s for an enjoyable Friday.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

A bit of a north breeze today but it shouldn’t be much to worry about. Clouds will increase tonight heading into Saturday morning. Those will bring a few spotty showers of mixed precipitation in the early morning hours. Anything that falls should be pretty light and will melt off later on that morning.

Mixed Precip
Mixed Precip(WOWT)

Then under partly cloudy skies we’ll again warm into the lower 50s Saturday afternoon! Should be a great one!

Sunday is expected to be even warmer but that is in between some early morning and late evening shower chances. Again any precipitation should be light and spotty and will be just rain. We should get some nice weather to enjoy, especially Sunday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

It will be a little windy Sunday to though with SSE wind gusts up near 30-35 mph at times in the middle of the day.

Sunday Wind
Sunday Wind(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Schools across Nebraska targeted in swatting calls; authorities urge submitting tips
State of Nebraska confirms millions of dollars in unclaimed income tax credits
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
An Omaha father is mourning the sudden loss of his 11-year-old daughter. Doctors say it was...
Family loses 11-year-old daughter to acute-onset leukemia
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Weekend warm up
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather here through the weekend
Emily's Thursday night forecast
10 Day Forecast: Much colder air pushes in for the back half of the forecast