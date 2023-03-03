Permitless conceal-carry bill passes first-round vote in Nebraska Legislature

Concealed carry was the talk of the table in the unicameral again Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State senators moved Nebraska’s permitless conceal-carry bill forward Friday morning.

LB77 with the amendment adding new criminal penalties that moved the Omaha Police officers union position from “against” to “neutral,” passed the first-round general file vote 36-12.

Omaha State Sens. Mike McDonnell, Terrell McKinney, and Justin Wayne and Lincoln State Sen. Anna Wishart were the Democrats voting in favor, with State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont not casting a vote.

The 2nd Amendment debate from Wednesday carried into Thursday. The bill would allow anyone who can legally get a gun to conceal it in public — without needing a permit or the 8-hour safety training class.

The bill has the opposition of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Omaha Police Chief Schmaderer, arguing that it takes away local control and will make it harder for officers to do their job.

A bill in the final stages needs three rounds of debate in the Unicameral before the vote.

