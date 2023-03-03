Omaha considering consultants for climate action plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is moving forward on the development of its Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

According to a release from the Office of Mayor Jean Stothert, the Omaha City Council will consider a recommendation to hire a consultant for the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

A committee including city staff, representatives from OPPD, M.U.D., the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Omaha by Design reviewed eight candidates and selected paleBLUEdot and its partner HDR.

Based in Minnesota, paleBLUEdot specializes in community climate planning. HDR is a design firm based in Omaha.

“We have completed a thorough process and selected an experienced consultant to help develop a long-term strategy, specifically for the City of Omaha,” said Mayor Jean Stothert.

Through a $376,357 contract with the city, paleBLUEdot is tasked with developing a Climate Vulnerability Assessment and Climate Hazards report. They will also study and analyze climate impacts and risks in the following areas:

A community-wide rooftop solar potential study

Residential, commercial and industrial energy use profiles

Infrastructure analysis

City-wide ground cover and tree canopies

Assessment of heat island characteristics and conditions

Greenhouse gas inventory

Neighborhood walkability

Transit performance and gaps

Housing and transit affordability

The Climate Action and Resilience Plan is due by June 2024. It will include recommendations to fund the plan and have implementation strategies.

According to the city, they have confirmed they’re eligible for the Department of Energy’s Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program and is in the process to complete the application and accept funding for the contract.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.