Omaha considering consultants for climate action plan

By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is moving forward on the development of its Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

According to a release from the Office of Mayor Jean Stothert, the Omaha City Council will consider a recommendation to hire a consultant for the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

A committee including city staff, representatives from OPPD, M.U.D., the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Omaha by Design reviewed eight candidates and selected paleBLUEdot and its partner HDR.

Based in Minnesota, paleBLUEdot specializes in community climate planning. HDR is a design firm based in Omaha.

“We have completed a thorough process and selected an experienced consultant to help develop a long-term strategy, specifically for the City of Omaha,” said Mayor Jean Stothert.

Through a $376,357 contract with the city, paleBLUEdot is tasked with developing a Climate Vulnerability Assessment and Climate Hazards report. They will also study and analyze climate impacts and risks in the following areas:

  • A community-wide rooftop solar potential study
  • Residential, commercial and industrial energy use profiles
  • Infrastructure analysis
  • City-wide ground cover and tree canopies
  • Assessment of heat island characteristics and conditions
  • Greenhouse gas inventory
  • Neighborhood walkability
  • Transit performance and gaps
  • Housing and transit affordability

The Climate Action and Resilience Plan is due by June 2024. It will include recommendations to fund the plan and have implementation strategies.

According to the city, they have confirmed they’re eligible for the Department of Energy’s Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program and is in the process to complete the application and accept funding for the contract.

