No charges for parents of student who brought loaded gun to Lincoln elementary school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said the parents of a student who brought a loaded gun to school on Feb. 24 will not be cited.

Police said the investigation revealed insufficient probable cause to cite the parents.

“Measures were in place to secure the firearm, including a cable gunlock, in the residence however were circumvented by the student,” LPD Captain Todd Kocian said.

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said a fifth grader brought a loaded handgun to Prescott Elementary School, showed it to another student and made “concerning comments about violence” toward them.

The student won’t face charges because he’s only 10-years-old. Nebraska state law prevents anyone younger than 12-years-old from being charged with a crime.

