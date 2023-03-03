Nebraska company buys Conestoga Mall

By Kasey Mintz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The deal is done.

Woodsonia Real Estate of Elkhorn had closed on a deal to buy the Conestoga Mall in north Grand Island Friday, according to Hall County Regional Planning Director Chab Nabity.

Woodsonia bought the mall from Namdar Realty Group out of New York, the former owners of the Imperial Mall in Hastings.

The Elkhorn company has plans to remodel and rename the mall to the “Conestoga Marketplace.”

They are planning a more than $200 million redevelopment to the area, with plans to make the stores outward facing, as well as improving eating and entertainment options on the grounds, and adding a hotel and housing.

Woodsonia has been working for several months with the city including getting plans through planning commission and council on their proposed project.

Rendering of proposed plans for the area where the Conestoga mall sits in Grand Island.
Rendering of proposed plans for the area where the Conestoga mall sits in Grand Island.(Woodsonia Acquisitions)

Local4 is working to learn more details on the project including the anchor store, and when the project is set to get underway.

