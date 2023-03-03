Mild weekend before big changes arrive next week

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures returned to the 50s for our Friday and the mild weather looks to stick around through the weekend.

Cloud cover will be increasing through the night and a few spotty light rain or snow showers will become possible early Saturday morning.

These will be very light and, with a clearing sky by midday and highs in the low 50s, impacts will be very minimal.

Sunday looks to start off on a similar note but, with temperatures running a few degrees warmer, these will be all in liquid form.

Winds will get strong with gusts up to 35 miles per hour for the afternoon.

This will help to push our temperatures close to 60 degrees for our highs.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Enjoy these temps while they are here because changes are on the way.

While we start off near average in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday, we will be cooling more for the back half of the week.

Expect highs in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday and 20s looking likely for next weekend.

Much Colder Temps Next Week
Much Colder Temps Next Week(WOWT)

In addition, snow chances will be with us from Wednesday into Thursday and we may see some light snow linger into Friday as well.

Winter is not done with us just yet!

