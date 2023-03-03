Man arrested for deadly Omaha hit & run

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon for a deadly hit & run tragedy that happened February 17.

Miguelangel Bringshimback was booked for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Miguelangel Bringshimback
Miguelangel Bringshimback(WOWT)

Police allege that he struck Milagros Lopez, 23, in the area of 23rd and Castelar in the early morning hours of February 17. Lopez was found in an alleyway. She was rushed to a hospital with CPR in progress but later died.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Schools across Nebraska targeted in swatting calls; authorities urge submitting tips
State of Nebraska confirms millions of dollars in unclaimed income tax credits
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
An Omaha father is mourning the sudden loss of his 11-year-old daughter. Doctors say it was...
Family loses 11-year-old daughter to acute-onset leukemia
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A contractor 6 On Your Side first told you about in December is now out of jail -- and still...
Disgraced Sarpy County contractor bonds out of jail