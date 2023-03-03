Man arrested for deadly Omaha hit & run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon for a deadly hit & run tragedy that happened February 17.

Miguelangel Bringshimback was booked for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Miguelangel Bringshimback (WOWT)

Police allege that he struck Milagros Lopez, 23, in the area of 23rd and Castelar in the early morning hours of February 17. Lopez was found in an alleyway. She was rushed to a hospital with CPR in progress but later died.

