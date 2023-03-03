Grain fire still smoldering after explosion at Cedar Rapids ADM plant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plant workers and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department continue to work together to evaluate the situation after an explosion on top of grain elevators at a corn processing plant Thursday night.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said it happened just after 7 p.m. at the ADM plant on 60th Avenue Southwest. Crews said no one was injured in the explosion, and all employees are out of the hazard area.

In an update on Friday morning, firefighters said there is still a smoldering grain fire in one or more of the silos and fire crews and ADM staff are working together to handle the situation.

Using drones to see the top of the scene, firefighters found damage to the conveyor equipment, and smoldering fire in the elevators.

In an update at 1:30 p.m. Friday, the fire department said they were able to use a crane to help spray water into the elevator. They said that was lowering the temperature inside the elevator, where they can now attempt to gain more access inside of it. This would allow them to put more water on the fire.

The Fire Department says both their firefighters and ADM personnel are using a high level of caution to keep everyone safe.

Fire crews remain on scene, and are working to put out the fire.

Crews are still working to determine how the explosion happened.

