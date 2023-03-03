Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Fremont man

Gary Quast, 81, of Fremont, Nebraska
Gary Quast, 81, of Fremont, Nebraska(Fremont Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska authorities need your help finding a missing Fremont man.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for 81-year-old Gary Quast. He was last seen in the 300 block of North Birchwood Drive in Fremont around 11 a.m. today.

Quast is described as a white male, 5-foot, 9-inches tall, 155 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a snap-button shirt, and a camouflage hat.

Quast is believed to be driving a red 2014 Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska plate 19438. He suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677 or call 911.

