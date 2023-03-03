Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather here through the weekend

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a drop to the low 40s Thursday temperatures rebound quickly as a ridge of high pressure moves in... Friday brings us back into the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds, enjoy!

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(wowt)

Saturday will be cloudier and only slightly cooler. We’ll kick the day off with the chance for spotty rain/snow showers that work in from the W around 6 AM... better chances for the Metro around 8-9 AM. These clear E by the afternoon with returning sunshine and a high of 49.

Saturday AM showers
Saturday AM showers(wowt)

Sunday is our warmest day in the mid 50s to near 60s. We can’t rule out a shower any day this weekend but you’ll still need to take advantage of the warmer days while we have them!

By the middle of next week a round of colder air spills in bringing in our next chance for snow.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.
West Omaha homeowners clash with developers on plan to build apartment complex
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Omaha, NE
Schools across Nebraska targeted in swatting calls; authorities urge submitting tips
An Omaha father is mourning the sudden loss of his 11-year-old daughter. Doctors say it was...
Family loses 11-year-old daughter to acute-onset leukemia

Latest News

Emily's Thursday night forecast
10 Day Forecast: Much colder air pushes in for the back half of the forecast
3 Day Forecast: Some small morning chances for precipitation with mild afternoons
Quiet evening ahead with warmer temperatures for Friday