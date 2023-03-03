Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather here through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a drop to the low 40s Thursday temperatures rebound quickly as a ridge of high pressure moves in... Friday brings us back into the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds, enjoy!

Temperature trend (wowt)

Saturday will be cloudier and only slightly cooler. We’ll kick the day off with the chance for spotty rain/snow showers that work in from the W around 6 AM... better chances for the Metro around 8-9 AM. These clear E by the afternoon with returning sunshine and a high of 49.

Saturday AM showers (wowt)

Sunday is our warmest day in the mid 50s to near 60s. We can’t rule out a shower any day this weekend but you’ll still need to take advantage of the warmer days while we have them!

By the middle of next week a round of colder air spills in bringing in our next chance for snow.

10 day forecast (wowt)

