Disgraced Sarpy County contractor bonds out of jail

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News investigation from last year exposed a contractor taking money from homeowners and not doing the work. Authorities waited weeks to see if the job got done.

Only texts built up as Mark and Joann Levin waited months on a porch project that was never started.

“His crew was out sick; a lot of excuses,” they said.

So they expected a refund of the nearly $11,000 they paid Wesley Sykes of Nailed It Contracting.

“This would have been real simple if he just would have paid us back,” Mark said.

Instead, Sykes was taken into custody last week on a felony theft by deception warrant.

“I want to get this taken care of and get everybody taken care of,” Sykes told 6 News. “That’s where I want to be. I don’t want anybody hurt or affected by this anymore.”

“Well that would be great,” Mark said. “If he’s honest about that, get it done.”

The Levins were in court last week when Sykes faced a judge for bond-setting.

“Maybe it wakes him up a little bit that people aren’t going to sit back and let him keep doing this and he can get his life in order and start paying some of the people he owes money to, pay them back.” -- a refund the Levins need to rebuild their nest egg.

They had to dip into their retirement savings again to hire a second contractor and get the job done. But they say a refund of nearly $11,000 from the first would go a long way toward covering the unexpected higher cost.

The couple’s outdoor addition for grandkids and them to enjoy will be a reality soon -- though a lot more expensive than planned because the first contractor allegedly took almost $11,000 and didn’t nail a thing.

“I’d like to see a check for sure before I see a second chance for him,” Mark said.

But a second contractor is giving the Levins a chance to see their dream addition come true.

Sykes posted $5,000 cash or 10% of a $50,000 bond. He was released from jail earlier this week. In a text message, he says he’s learned lessons about hiring the wrong workers, but claims he has the ability to make things right. The customers say he still hasn’t contacted them regarding a refund.

