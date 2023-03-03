Businesses along proposed route see preliminary Omaha streetcar designs, potential stops

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha streetcar is slowly transitioning from a concept to reality. Designs are falling into place, and business owners along the proposed route are getting a first look at them.

Business owners like Rebecca Boylan, who owns The Frame Service at the intersection of 36th and Farnam.

Her business has been planted there for 27 years, and Boylan has watched the Blackstone district grow and change during those nearly three decades.

She’s looking forward to more change, too.

“My first reaction to even the concept of a streetcar is emotionally positive of course, this is a historic area, and a streetcar is all part of Omaha history, so I thought it was wonderful.”

The Omaha Streetcar Authority has been meeting one-on-one with businesses along the route, including 6 News.

“They introduced the visuals, what the streetcar stops would look like, how they would travel along the street, on the sides not in the middle,” Boylan says following her meeting with officials.

One of the proposed stops on the route is just outside Boylan’s shop.

“The stops seem to be sensical,” she says. “People constantly look for our displays, they look for the change in the artwork we have in the windows or the holiday displays so I wouldn’t want the streetcar stop to interfere with that visual but in my case it’s [the proposed stop] just a little bit east of it, so it’s kind of perfect.”

“We’re excited about how it can bring more foot traffic and more people to our district,” says Steve Shern, the General Manager of the Cottonwood Hotel.

Shern is also a member of Blackstone’s business improvement district.

He says a streetcar stop outside his hotel, or any Blackstone business, will be a boost for everyone - businesses and customers.

“People can hop on, hop off, go downtown, or they could stay at the hotel and go to a concert and not have to worry about parking,” Shern adds.

Both Shern and Boylan say conversations with the streetcar authority have been open and informative.

“I hope they continue to really include people in knowing what the process is and to help them sell it to the rest of the city,” Boylan says.

“The [streetcar] authority has just been unbelievable in their communication and openness to have conversations and open houses and keeping the general public informed on what’s happening,” Shern adds.

On March 7, the Omaha Streetcar Authority will hold an open house so the public can also view the preliminary designs and proposed stops along the route.

