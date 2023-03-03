Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Kalvin Hahn

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North had a great state swimming meet winning six gold medals which brings the program’s total to 29. Kalvin Hahn won two of them, the first two of his career. On Saturday Kalvin first won the 500-yard freestyle by a tenth of a second (4:29.30), it was emotional in the moments after he touched the wall. Hahn locked in on this race two months ago and it paid off. He also set a personal record in the event shaving six seconds off his best time.

The other gold medal came in the 100-yard breaststroke (54.53), it wasn’t quite as tight, the margin was more than three-tenths of a second to second place. Kalvin will swim at Army in college as one of the top 40 recruits in the country.

