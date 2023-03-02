Two men arrested near Stanton for killing Bald Eagle

Bald eagle population explosion spotted during swamp tour in Terrebonne Parish; see photos
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said two Norfolk men shot and killed a North American Bald Eagle near Stanton and planned on eating it.(tcw-wvue)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Stanton County said they arrested two 20-year-old men for killing an American Bald Eagle.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle northwest of the main Wood Duck Recreation Area Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. The suspicious vehicle was located in a field.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed that Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez of Norfolk had shot and killed the protected national bird in that area and said they planned on cooking and eating the bird.

Nebraska Game and Parks was contacted. They confiscated the dead eagle and the rifle used to kill the eagle.

The two men were cited for unlawful possession of the eagle. Hernandez-Tziquin was also cited for having no drivers license.

The two men may face more serious charges as the investigation into the unlawful killing continues.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.
West Omaha homeowners clash with developers on plan to build apartment complex
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Nebraska LB84 would expand pandemic-era SNAP benefits if passed.
Bill to extend pandemic-era food stamp benefits up for hearing Thursday
An Omaha father is mourning the sudden loss of his 11-year-old daughter. Doctors say it was...
Family loses 11-year-old daughter to acute-onset leukemia

Latest News

Hastings High was on lockdown briefly Thursday after a report of an active shooter. HPD on...
False reports of school shootings all over Nebraska and the country
BREAKING: Omaha high school among several swatted Thursday
BREAKING: Omaha high school among several swatted Thursday
State of Nebraska confirms millions of dollars in unclaimed income tax credits
Several Nebraska schools were the victims of "SWATting" calls Thursday morning.
"SWATting" call forces Omaha South High into lockdown; several other schools receive threats