Two men arrested near Stanton for killing Bald Eagle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Stanton County said they arrested two 20-year-old men for killing an American Bald Eagle.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle northwest of the main Wood Duck Recreation Area Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. The suspicious vehicle was located in a field.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed that Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez of Norfolk had shot and killed the protected national bird in that area and said they planned on cooking and eating the bird.

Nebraska Game and Parks was contacted. They confiscated the dead eagle and the rifle used to kill the eagle.

The two men were cited for unlawful possession of the eagle. Hernandez-Tziquin was also cited for having no drivers license.

The two men may face more serious charges as the investigation into the unlawful killing continues.

