On Senior Night Creighton beats Georgetown 99-59

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trey Alexander connected on five of his first six three-pointers and Baylor Scheierman delivered a 12th double-double in a 99-59 win against Georgetown. Trey led everyone with 25 points, it was also the second time he hit seven three-pointers in a game this season. The Jays started this one on a 19-0 run and led by 26 points at the half before building a 42-point advantage in the second half.

Scheierman went through the Senior Night experience despite not knowing where he will play basketball next year, he will have one year of eligibility left after this season, he could be back. Since 1998 Scheierman is the second Bluejay to deliver a double-double while also being honored on Senior Day, Geoffrey Groselle did it in 2016. Ryan Kalkbrenner was honored before the game for scoring 1,000 career points. He added 16 more in this one against the Hoyas.

Creighton will close out the regular season Saturday at DePaul, an 8 p.m. start on FS1.

