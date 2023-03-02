School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young...
Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young girls over a two-year period.(Kenner Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man who worked as a school bus driver in Louisiana has been arrested and booked on three counts of juvenile sex crimes, according to police.

An investigation into Jefferson Parish Schools bus driver Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, began in February after authorities received information that he inappropriately touched three girls between the ages of 5 and 10.

The girls said Wetekamm, a family friend, touched each of them on their genitals within a two-year period when they were alone with him. The victims were not students who rode on his bus, officials said.

Wetekamm was arrested on Tuesday. Detectives say incriminating evidence was found on his cell phone but did not say what that entailed.

A spokesperson for the school system says Wetekamm has been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Wetekamm is facing three counts of sexual battery involving victims under the age of thirteen.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.
West Omaha homeowners clash with developers on plan to build apartment complex
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Omaha, NE
Schools across Nebraska targeted in swatting calls; authorities urge submitting tips
An Omaha father is mourning the sudden loss of his 11-year-old daughter. Doctors say it was...
Family loses 11-year-old daughter to acute-onset leukemia

Latest News

Hastings High was on lockdown briefly Thursday after a report of an active shooter. HPD on...
False reports of school shootings all over Nebraska and the country
Plans for a horse track and casino in Olde Towne Bellevue are gaining ground.
Horse racing track, casino could be coming to Olde Towne Bellevue
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.
‘It finally happened’: Shelter dog gets forever home after no inquiries for months